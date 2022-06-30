This Sleep Solution Eliminates Snoring

Let's face it, dealing with someone who snores can be exhausting and, at the same time, super disruptive, leaving you unable to fall asleep to get rid of that exhaustion! There's no shortage of tips to help people to stop snoring but, unfortunately, for some people, tips alone can't begin to remedy their issue.

So what can you do to not only help your partner sleep better but to actually help you get a full night's rest ? Where are you to turn when you're at your wits' end dealing with a loud snorer? Fortunately Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus has you covered with a revolutionary new way to handle this age-old issue!

One cause of snoring is when a person's throat, tongue, and jaw all relax and cause their throat's airway to narrow when they breathe in, vibrating the soft tissue around their throat and creating the snoring sound. Snore Circle remedies this by safely stimulating the muscles under the chin using EMA+TENS technology for quick relief.

A high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm detects snoring and emit a small, harmless electrical current to stimulate the nerves under the chin, causing the muscles around the throat to tighten to open an airway, thus preventing snoring.

Snore Circle comes equipped with 30 intensity levels so you can find your own perfect level of comfort and effectiveness. It also comes with magnetic charging, so it takes only two hours to fully charge for a full night's sleep. The best part? Snore Circle comes with an app so you can gauge your own progress to see and assess just how much you actually are snoring, as well as the intensity of the snoring.