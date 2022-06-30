Trucker Surprised When $2,000 Michigan Lottery Prize Is Actually $1 Million

An Illinois truck driver was in for a big surprise after he bought a Michigan Lottery ticket, according to Michigan Lottery Connect.

The 48-year-old player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the winning Mystery Multiplier ticket at the Speedway gas station at 24118 Cole Avenue in Mattawan, Michigan. “I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here,” the individual said. Wasting absolutely no time at all, he scratched off the barcode and scanned the ticket immediately after purchasing it. When he received a message instructing him to file a claim, he assumed he had won one of the $2,000 prizes.

“I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $1 million. I didn’t believe it was real until I called the Lottery office to confirm my prize.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than receive 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to use his winnings to purchase a new vehicle and then save the rest.