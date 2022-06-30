USC, UCLA's Application For Future Move To Big Ten Approved

USC and UCLA's application to join the Big Ten in 2024 has officially been approved, the conference confirmed in a statement obtained by ESPN on Thursday (June 30).

The Big Ten confirmed the two Pac-12 flagship programs were approved by a unanimous vote conducted by its presidents and chancellors on Thursday evening.

"The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.

USC and UCLA's plan to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten was first reported by Jon Winer of Pac-12 Hotline on Thursday.

A source later confirmed Winer's report to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, who tweeted that "teams are now jockeying to get into top two leagues of FBS - the SEC and B1G," following the the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma accepting their respective invitations to join the SEC in 2025 last year.

Dellenger added that other conferences with high revenue, past athletic success and big markets "should be worried those teams will leave for the new Power 2" of the SEC and Big Ten.