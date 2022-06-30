Usher Stuns Fans With Impressive 'Tiny Desk Concert' Performance

Usher's Tiny Desk Concert was shot right after he eft rehearsal for his set at Pharrell's Something In The Water Festival in Washington, D.C. Besides the wave of nostalgia that hit with each song he performed, there were other moments in his set that made day-one fans smile. Midway through his performance, Usher sounded grateful as thanked his band for riding with him, especially his two vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo. He also boasted about the upcoming 25th anniversary of his second studio album My Way.



The singer's latest viral performance arrived just a day before his collaboration with City Girls is set to drop. The Miami duo recently posted a preview of their new song with Usher to social media. In the behind-the-scenes clip, we can hear Usher singing to the tune of Lathun's "Freak It" while he skates in a roller rink.



Check out a preview of City Girls' new song "Good Love" below and watch Usher's Tiny Desk Concert up top.