Woman Pushing Baby Stroller Fatally Shot In The Head In New York City

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed while pushing a baby stroller in New York City on Wednesday (June 29) night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. They found the victim, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her three-month-old child was unharmed in the brazen shooting, which was near a playground and elementary school.

"To think that this incident happened in front of a school with a mother pushing her baby in a stroller is beyond comprehension," New York City Council member Julie Menin said in a statement. "My prayers are with the victim's family. This tragedy is simply unspeakable, and this violence must stop."

Authorities said that the woman was shot one time in the head at close-range. A suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or determined a motive for the killing. They said the victim was temporarily living in a women's shelter a few blocks away and had been named in several domestic incident reports.

"We're going to find this person that's guilty of this horrific crime," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters. "We're going to find him and bring him to justice. But we need the justice system to make sure this innocent person receives that justice that we're asking for."