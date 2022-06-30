Woman Wanted For Murder Of Professional Cyclist Arrested In Costa Rica

A 43-day manhunt for a Texas woman accused of murdering a professional cyclist has ended. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was taken into custody in Costa Rica on Wednesday (June 29).

The U.S. Marshals Service said they worked with authorities in Costa Rica to track Armstrong to a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. They noted that Armstrong had been in Costa Rica since May 18, when she used a "fraudulent passport" to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica.

"This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal, and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run, and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim's family," said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Officials said the murder of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was likely a case of jealousy. Wilson previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, 35-year-old professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Her body was found on May 11 with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators interviewed Armstrong the following day but did not charge her for killing Wilson. Armstrong was charged with murder on May 17, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Armstrong then disappeared, sparking a nationwide manhunt for her.

Armstrong will be deported to the United States, where she faces charges of murder and unlawfully fleeing prosecution.