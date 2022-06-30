Woman Wanted For Murder Of Professional Cyclist Arrested In Costa Rica

By Bill Galluccio

June 30, 2022

Kaitlin Armstrong
Photo: U.S. Marshals Service

43-day manhunt for a Texas woman accused of murdering a professional cyclist has ended. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was taken into custody in Costa Rica on Wednesday (June 29).

The U.S. Marshals Service said they worked with authorities in Costa Rica to track Armstrong to a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. They noted that Armstrong had been in Costa Rica since May 18, when she used a "fraudulent passport" to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica.

"This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal, and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run, and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim's family," said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Officials said the murder of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was likely a case of jealousy. Wilson previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, 35-year-old professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Her body was found on May 11 with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators interviewed Armstrong the following day but did not charge her for killing Wilson. Armstrong was charged with murder on May 17, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Armstrong then disappeared, sparking a nationwide manhunt for her.

Armstrong will be deported to the United States, where she faces charges of murder and unlawfully fleeing prosecution.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.