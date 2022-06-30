You Can Be Punished For Blasting Loud Music In Florida Soon

Florida drivers need to start paying attention to their radio volume thanks to a new law going into effect soon.

Starting on Friday, July 1, you can be fined up to $114 for blasting loud music from your cars in the Sunshine State, according to NBC Miami. Officers and deputies can ticket motorists for playing audible music from a minimum 25-foot distance. Penalties get stricter if you're close to churches, schools, and hospitals.

Reporters say the new law also tackles loud exhaust systems and vehicle mufflers that make race car sounds when the engine revs up. This doesn't apply to factory-issued parts -- only custom upgrades.

“It’s very irritating if you’ve ever been at a traffic stop at a red light and have to listen to that,” Fort Lauderdale Police Captain Tim McCarthy told WPLG. “You may really like your music but it doesn’t mean everyone else wants to hear it too.”

These regulations have elicited both praise and backlash from Floridians. While some say this is a great way to make sure noise complaints are addressed, others say it's "a new revenue device for all law enforcement agencies in the state," as NBC Miami heard from disgruntled residents.

"We are not trying to target someone trying to listen to music and have a good time," Orange County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mike Crabb told WESH in response to the criticism. "But, there is a limit to the noise that you can create from your vehicle."

Law enforcement agencies in some cities and counties are giving out warnings before the law kicks in on Friday.