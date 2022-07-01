10 Rappers We Can't Wait To See At Rolling Loud Miami

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud announced its three headlining acts for its flagship show in Miami on July 22 - 24. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are expected to close out each respective day of the festival. All three artists have released brand new music this year and, hopefully, they will bring all of their newest hits to life.

Before the main acts hit the stage, there are plenty of other artists to check out while fans are roaming throughout the festival grounds or watching from the festival’s livestream at home. Moneybagg Yo has been killing the game this year with new songs like “See Wat I’m Sayin” and “Big League” with Yo Gotti, Mozzy and Lil Poppa. Other prominent artists like Fivio Foreign, Antonio Brown aka AB, and Saucy Santana are also set to show out with top-notch performances of their latest bangers. Classic rap fans will also be able to catch seasoned vets like Three 6 Mafia and Gucci Mane perform their new music.

With over 40 artists performing per day, Hip-Hop heads are bound to check out numerous sets from their favorite artists and discover some new ones along the way. Here are a few artists that we can’t wait to see hit the Rolling Loud stage in Miami.