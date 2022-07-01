The seasoned rappers and the new generation of New York's toughest MC's throw down their verses over a rugged instrumental that features a sample of The Alchemist and The LOX's "The Essence." Meanwhile, Capella Grey holds it down on the hook. Drama previously teased the record in a brief clip he posted to social media earlier this week. Prior to that, he spoke about the meaning behind the single, which is set to appear on his upcoming album Quality Street Music 3 via Atlantic Records.



"It’s super East Coast. Rest in peace to Kay Slay, I dedicated to him,” Drama told VIBE on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards. “That was the vibe I was giving, I was feeling, you know what I’m saying? I just won a Grammy with Tyler, the Creator, so I just felt like I can go in any direction I want at this point.”



Watch the video for DJ Drama's "Forever" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE