Houston Rap Icon Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

Houston rap icon E.S.G. has been hospitalized and diagnosed with cancer, the Screwed Up Click member said in an Instagram post. E.S.G., whose legal name is Cedric Dormaine Hill, is currently recovering from an emergency surgery.

"He asks that all of his fans and supporters pray for him as he recovers from his surgery and fights this unexpected illness. He wants y’all to know that he loves all of y’all. #SUC - Screw U Cancer!" the Instagram post shared by his team said.

E.S.G., which stands for Everyday Street Gangsta, released his first album — which included hit "Swangin & Bangin" — in 1995 which launched him into stardom, according to Chron. Born in Louisiana, the 49-year-old rapper moved to Houston and made his loyalty to the city known in his music.

Most recently, E.S.G. released an album with Mac Mall in May called Dippin & Swangin.