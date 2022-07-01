Houston Rap Icon Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

By Dani Medina

July 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Houston rap icon E.S.G. has been hospitalized and diagnosed with cancer, the Screwed Up Click member said in an Instagram post. E.S.G., whose legal name is Cedric Dormaine Hill, is currently recovering from an emergency surgery.

"He asks that all of his fans and supporters pray for him as he recovers from his surgery and fights this unexpected illness. He wants y’all to know that he loves all of y’all. #SUC - Screw U Cancer!" the Instagram post shared by his team said.

E.S.G., which stands for Everyday Street Gangsta, released his first album — which included hit "Swangin & Bangin" — in 1995 which launched him into stardom, according to Chron. Born in Louisiana, the 49-year-old rapper moved to Houston and made his loyalty to the city known in his music.

Most recently, E.S.G. released an album with Mac Mall in May called Dippin & Swangin.

E.S.G.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.