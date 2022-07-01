How You Can See Luke Combs Back To Back During His 2022 Fall Tour

What's better than seeing Luke Combs live in concert? Seeing Luke Combs live in concert two nights in a row! And for one of Combs' biggest fans, they'll be able to see the country star on his tour on back-to-back nights.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky Luke Combs fan and a friend will head Reno, Nevada to see him live in Lake Tahoe at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, and then pack up the next day and head to Las Vegas to watch him take over the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, alongside a lineup of superstar artists — all with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations. Enjoy each show with VIP passes, and a special "Luke-A-Like" gift pack to look just like Luke in some Columbia sportswear, while you sing along to all of his songs during the shows.

For more information and to enter, head over to iHeartRadio.com.