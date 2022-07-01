iHeartRadio Opening Night Live with Roger Waters: How To Stream

Roger Waters is kicking off his "This Is Not A Drill Tour" on July 6th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and fans will be able to catch some of the action during iHeartRadio Opening Night Live with Roger Waters.

Waters' "This Is Not A Drill" Tour kicks off on July 6th in Pittsburgh, PA, and stops in cities across the country including Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Dallas, Texas on October 8th. Tickets are on sale now, see the full list of tour dates below.

In a statement, Waters explained of the tour, "'This Is Not A Drill' is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."

During iHeartRadio Opening Night Live with Roger Waters, fans will get to hear from Waters himself during an exclusive interview with Jim Kerr, and live performances from his tour's opening night.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Opening Night Live with Roger Waters on Wednesday, July 6th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's Classic Rock Channel.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North AmericanTour Dates

7/6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

7/8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/17 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

7/20 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

2/23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

2/26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

2/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

2/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

8/2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

8/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/10 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8/13 - Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

8/16 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

8/18 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

8/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/23 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

8/25 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

8/27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/3 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

9/6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

9/10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

9/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

9/20 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/6 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center