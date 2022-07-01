Jazz Make Blockbuster Trade Involving All-Star Rudy Gobert: Report
By Jason Hall
July 1, 2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly acquired former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jared Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Gobert.
The French center was selected by the Denver Nuggets at No. 27 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft before being traded to Utah later that night.
Gobert quickly emerged as one of the league's bgest big men, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times (2018, 2019 and 2021), as well as leading the league in blocks (2017) and rebounds (2022).
The 30-year-old averaged 15.6 points, as well as a career-best and NBA leading 14.7 rebounds and .713 field goal percentage in 2021-22.
The move comes after several years of reported tension between Gobert and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, which began in March 2020 and continued into last season.
The Jazz were eliminated during the first-round of the NBA playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Utah had already lost forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of free agency on Thursday (June 30).
Gobert will join a Timberwolves roster that includes fellow All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns and former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.
