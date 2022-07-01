Jazz Make Blockbuster Trade Involving All-Star Rudy Gobert: Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly acquired former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jared Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Gobert.

The French center was selected by the Denver Nuggets at No. 27 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft before being traded to Utah later that night.

Gobert quickly emerged as one of the league's bgest big men, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times (2018, 2019 and 2021), as well as leading the league in blocks (2017) and rebounds (2022).