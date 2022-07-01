WATCH: Hikers Capture Video Of Dangerous Rockslide In National Park

A massive rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park forced officials to close off certain areas in the Upper Chaos Canyon near Hallet Peak.

William Mondragon was near the rockslide and described what it was like to KDVR.

“I’m not sure how illicit I could be, but it reminded me of taking psychedelics. It was intense,” Mondragon told the news station.

While officials have not determined what caused the rockslide, Mondragon said he noticed part of the glacier near the peak of the mountain was melting, sending a stream of water down the mountain.

“(It) traveled west and hit a mound of rock and dirt and sent that in our direction,” Mondragon said.

Mondragon shared a video of the rockslide on Instagram.