WATCH: Norwegian Cruise Ship Hits An Iceberg: 'Titanic 2.0'

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship was damaged after it struck an iceberg in Alaska. The Norwegian Sun was heading to the Hubbard Glacier amid foggy conditions when it collided with a tiny iceberg that was less than six feet across.

After hitting the small iceberg, known as a growler, the ship sailed to Juneau, where Coast Guard divers inspected the damage to its starboard bow. The inspectors said the damage was minimal and cleared it to return to its home port in Seattle for further repairs. Passengers will remain on the ship, which will operate at a reduced speed.

Norwegian Cruise Line said that nobody was injured.

Passenger Dave Morgan told KIRO that he spoke to somebody at the repairyard and was told the iceberg carved a 14 inch by 10 foot gash into the cruise ship's hull.

Alicia Amador, a passenger aboard the ship, spoke to the Juneau Empire and described what it was like when the ship hit the floating chunk of ice.

“The whole boat came to a complete stop from the impact. It was a scary experience,” she said.

Another passenger, Jason Newman, told KTOO, that the cruise ship listed slightly after hitting the iceberg.

“The ship had a severe judder,” he said “You could feel the strike. And then it listed minorly.”