Bodies Of 3 Children, Their Mother, Pulled From Lake In Likely Homicide

Authorities in Minnesota recovered the bodies of two boys, one girl, and their mother from Vadnais Lake following a search that spanned two days. The first victim was discovered on Friday (July 1) evening, and the other two children and their mother were found on Saturday morning. Officials said the children were under the age of five.

Investigators found the body of the children's father earlier in the day on Friday after receiving reports of a possible suicide. Investigators then tracked the cellphone of the children's mother to the lake.

"When Deputies and Officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and other items, which included children's shoes. Based on the vehicle and the items in the area, Deputies, Officers, and Firefighters began a search and rescue operation at the Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park, which included both land and water," the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a news update on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the deaths as a triple murder-suicide. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies on the bodies to determine how they died.

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said.