Dozens Missing After Ship Snaps In Two In Tropical Storm Near Hong Kong

An industrial support ship snapped in two in the South China Sea as it tried to navigate through Tropical Storm Chaba, which had maximum sustained winds of 68 mph. There were 30 crew members on the ship, and many are missing and feared dead.

The ship, which has not been identified, was 186 miles south of Hong Kong when it began to sink.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service said that two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters were sent into the storm to rescue the crew members. Officials from mainland China also dispatched a boat to the area. The rescuers battled high winds, heavy rain, and large waves as they attempted to airlift the crew members to safety.

The agency said that at least three of the workers had been rescued as of 5:30 p.m. local time. Officials said that they would continue searching the water into the night as long as conditions allow.