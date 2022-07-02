Embattled Uvalde School Police Chief Resigns From City Council: Report

By Bill Galluccio

July 2, 2022

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 21 Dead
Photo: Getty Images North America

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo has resigned from his position on the Uvalde City Council, according to a report by the Uvalde Leader-News.

Arredondo has been under fire for his response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Arredondo has been blamed for not taking charge of the situation and waiting outside of the classroom for over an hour while the 18-year-old gunman was barricaded inside.

He was placed on leave last week by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District amid multiple investigations into the response to the shooting.

"After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3," Arredondo said in a statement. "The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde."

City officials said they learned of Arredondo's resignation from the report in the Leader-News.

"While it is the right thing to do, no one from the City has seen a letter or any other documentation of his resignation or spoken with him," the council said in a statement. "When the City receives confirmation of Councilman Arredondo's resignation, the City will address the Council place vacancy."

