Ricky Martin Gets Hit With Restraining Order

By Yashira C.

July 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ricky Martin is currently facing a restraining order in Puerto Rico for domestic violence allegations.

According to USA Today, the order was signed on Friday (July 1) and authorities visited Martin's neighborhood of Dorado to serve him the order. The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer's representative denied the allegations in a statement to USA Today. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," reads the statement. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press on Saturday that it was not immediately known who requested the restraining order and that he could not provide more details due to the order being filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law. "Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," he said. Valencia added that the order "prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who filed it and that a judge will later determine at a hearing whether the order should remain in place or be lifted." He also noted that orders are usually implemented for at least a month. The filer of the restraining order reportedly did not contact the police and went straight to court.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.