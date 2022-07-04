Harry Styles 'Devastated' After Cancelling Concert Due To Mass Shooting

By Yashira C.

July 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles has shared a statement after having to cancel a Denmark concert due to a mass shooting near the venue.

Just hours before he was set to perform at the Royal Arena, the shooting broke out at Copenhagen's Fields mall. Three people were killed and several others were injured, with four reported to be in critical condition. Styles wrote that he was "devastated" for the victims and their families on social media.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H," he wrote.

Police say that one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting and described the shooter as a 22-year-old male, via People. "More than one person is confirmed dead, and several people are injured," wrote the police on social media. "If you are in Copenhagen, contact your relatives and let them know, that you are ok." In another post, they shared that they are "looking for witnesses, pictures and videos from the incident" to help their investigation.

