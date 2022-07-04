Joey Chestnut Wins 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Championship
By Jason Hall
July 4, 2022
Joey Chestnut is once again the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, eating 63 hot dogs and buns during the annual event at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Monday (July 4).
Chestnut, a now 15-time champion, won his seventh consecutive championship while competing on crutches due to a ruptured tendon in his leg.
“It’s all right,” Chestnut said last Friday (June 30) via the New York Post. “I’ll be able to stand up and eat. I’m excited … I’m not eating with my leg.”
The 38-year-old still entered Monday's contest as a (-4000) favorite to win the event and had an over/under set at 74.5, according to FanDuel's odds.
This Joey Chestnut intro has me ready to run through a WALL 🗣pic.twitter.com/wNqMJ5SdKg— FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 4, 2022
Chestnut also managed to take down a protester who rushed the stage during the competition, as shown in a video shared by Twitter user @JonahBlock05.
Chestnut just obliterated him🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dry7Oy8KZK— jonah block (@JonahBlock05) July 4, 2022
Last year, Chestnut broke his previous world record of 74 hot dogs and buns eaten set in 2018 by consuming 75.
The Kentucky native won his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, defeating then-six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan, by eating 66 hot dogs and buns.
Chestnut won eight consecutive championships before being defeated by Matt Stonie in 2015 and then winning the next seven consecutive titles from 2016 to 2021.
Geoffrey Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts, finished in second with 47.5 hot dogs and buns eaten and James Webb, of Sydney, Australia, finished third with 41 consumed.