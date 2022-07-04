Joey Chestnut Wins 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Championship

Joey Chestnut is once again the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, eating 63 hot dogs and buns during the annual event at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Monday (July 4).

Chestnut, a now 15-time champion, won his seventh consecutive championship while competing on crutches due to a ruptured tendon in his leg.

“It’s all right,” Chestnut said last Friday (June 30) via the New York Post. “I’ll be able to stand up and eat. I’m excited … I’m not eating with my leg.”

The 38-year-old still entered Monday's contest as a (-4000) favorite to win the event and had an over/under set at 74.5, according to FanDuel's odds.