Joey Chestnut Wins 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Championship

By Jason Hall

July 4, 2022

Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest Returns To Coney Island
Photo: Getty Images

Joey Chestnut is once again the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, eating 63 hot dogs and buns during the annual event at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Monday (July 4).

Chestnut, a now 15-time champion, won his seventh consecutive championship while competing on crutches due to a ruptured tendon in his leg.

“It’s all right,” Chestnut said last Friday (June 30) via the New York Post. “I’ll be able to stand up and eat. I’m excited … I’m not eating with my leg.”

The 38-year-old still entered Monday's contest as a (-4000) favorite to win the event and had an over/under set at 74.5, according to FanDuel's odds.

Chestnut also managed to take down a protester who rushed the stage during the competition, as shown in a video shared by Twitter user @JonahBlock05.

Last year, Chestnut broke his previous world record of 74 hot dogs and buns eaten set in 2018 by consuming 75.

The Kentucky native won his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, defeating then-six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan, by eating 66 hot dogs and buns.

Chestnut won eight consecutive championships before being defeated by Matt Stonie in 2015 and then winning the next seven consecutive titles from 2016 to 2021.

Geoffrey Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts, finished in second with 47.5 hot dogs and buns eaten and James Webb, of Sydney, Australia, finished third with 41 consumed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.