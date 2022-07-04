Seahawks QB Drew Lock Trolls Back After Being Target Of Viral Tweet

By Jason Hall

July 4, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Photo: Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock trolled back after being the target of a viral tweet over the weekend.

Lock gave a special Fourth of July shoutout to "the intern at the @usopen" after the verified Twitter account fired back at a Seahawks fan who claimed tennis was "not a real sport."

"Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen," Lock tweeted on Monday (July 4).

On Saturday (July 1), the fourth-year quarterback caught strays from the verified US Open Tennis account after Twitter user @seahawksfan2314 tweeted "not a sport" in response to SportsCenter's clip of Nick Kyrgios' trick serve at Wimbledon.

"Not a sports ays the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," US Open Tennis tweeted.

The Seahawks fan doubled down by tweeted, "Ratio + ur event is poverty," to which the US Open account shared a graphic in which NFL analyst Chris Simms ranked Lock 40th among his top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

"Remind us again, we're 'not a sport,' the account tweeted. "Aren't there only 32 NFL teams?"

Lock was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 42 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has struggled in 24 total NFL appearances through his first three seasons.

The former University of Missouri standout has an 8-13 record as a starter and has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions on 421 of 710 passing.

Lock was acquired by Seattle this offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

The Broncos also included two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson, who is the only Seahawks quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and holds every franchise passing record.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.