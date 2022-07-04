Seahawks QB Drew Lock Trolls Back After Being Target Of Viral Tweet

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock trolled back after being the target of a viral tweet over the weekend.

Lock gave a special Fourth of July shoutout to "the intern at the @usopen" after the verified Twitter account fired back at a Seahawks fan who claimed tennis was "not a real sport."

"Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen," Lock tweeted on Monday (July 4).

On Saturday (July 1), the fourth-year quarterback caught strays from the verified US Open Tennis account after Twitter user @seahawksfan2314 tweeted "not a sport" in response to SportsCenter's clip of Nick Kyrgios' trick serve at Wimbledon.