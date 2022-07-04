At Least 5 Dead In Chicago Suburb 4th Of July Parade Shooting

UPDATE:

At least people people have died and 16 were transported to the hospital in relation to the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, police confirmed via ABC News.

Local residents in the downtown Highland Park area are urged to shelter in place as the suspect remains at large.

City officials also confirmed "evidence of a firearm has been recovered" in relation to the incident.

The FBI said it has sent resources to the scene of the shooting.

-------

Local police are responding to a reported shooting incident in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, that took place during a Fourth of July parade, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced on her verified Twitter account Monday (July 4).

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," Rotering tweeted. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also tweeted a response to the shooting, confirming that his staff was "closely monitoring the situation" and that "State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community.