Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.

Redman said that a group of people celebrating near the area had to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility for several hours until a rescue team arrived to get them to safety.

As firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, officials ordered between 300 and 400 people living in the area to evacuate. The fire knocked out power for around 15,000 people and is threatening nearly 500 structures.

Firefighters are using back burning to eliminate any potential fuel for the fire and stop it from spreading outside of the canyon.