Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Washington

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue.

Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or jack of all trades, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the best places for fishing:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and every state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby. Here are the choicest fishing spots in every state, determined by consulting online rankings, recommendations from pros, and reviews from visitors."

Writers chose the Strait of Juan De Fuca as the premier destination for fishing in Washington state! They explained their pick, too:

"Salmon flood into the Strait of Juan de Fuca every year from midsummer to early fall. Made famous as a home to werewolves in the 'Twilight' movies, the spot is bursting with crabs, salmon, and an abundance of other wildlife that makes it worth a visit even if you don't have any luck with the rod. Roosevelt elk, sea lions, black bears, blacktail deer, eagles, whales, porpoises, seals, and river otters will all be your fishing companions.

