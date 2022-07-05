Iconic Rock Band Member Selling 'One-Of-A-Kind' $4.25M Texas Mansion

By Dani Medina

July 5, 2022

Photo: Brian Cole Photos/Jewel Realty Group

Counting Crows pianist and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Gillingham's huge mansion just hit the market in Texas.

The $4.25 million home located in Westlake is currently owned by and was built for Gillingham and TV executive Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, according to CultureMap Austin, citing a press release from the Jewel Realty Group.

The 1.25-acre property on the star-studded River Hills Drive includes breathtaking views of the Lake Austin valley ridge, a huge pool, guest cottage and space for an urban farm. Inside the custom-built home are 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a sunken living room, fireplace, floating fireplace and study nook. The mansion also comes with a water easement for access to Lake Austin.

"This is one of the most exclusive and in-demand areas of West Austin. The property is a unique juxtaposition of raw, natural land and an incredible alterstudio-designed modern home. It really is one of the most gorgeous gems in Westlake," Jewel Realty Group owner Mary Daniels, who is representing the seller, said in a press release.

You can check out photos of the Westlake mansion below:

Counting Crows
