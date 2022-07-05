Meet The Champions Of The Appalachian Trail

“He basically said, 'Hey, in addition to this interconnective trail that forms one big trail along the Appalachians, we can build shelters for people hiking, we can build community camps, we can build farms that are run by labor unions,’” said Clark. “Basically socialize the woods to give people the chance to get away from the rest of the world.”

Four years after the publication of the essay, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy is formed and sections of the trail begin to take shape across New England. Enter Myron Avery, a maritime lawyer who took charge of the project in 1931.

“(Avery) mapped every square inch of the trail and was such a pragmatic visionary, he got the Appalachian Trail completed in seven years,” said Clark.

Despite coming across as egotistical and stubborn to some, Avery got the project done and the Appalachian Trail was finished and open to the public in 1937. However, it would be over a decade before someone managed to complete the entire trail.

In 1948, Earl “Crazy One” Shaffer became the first person to ever hike the complete Appalachian Trail, completing the task in 124 days and averaging 16 miles a day. A World War II veteran, Shaffer said he wanted to, “Walk the army out of his system.”

“Didn’t even have a tent,” said Bryant.

“So he did this in 124 days,” said Clark. “On average it takes a thru-hiker 165 days with modern gear. It just makes his accomplishment that much more amazing.”

Shaffer set the bar for future hikers of the trail again when in 1965 he became the first person to complete the trail both ways. He finished the 2,190 mile trail one final time in the 1990’s at the age of 80.

While Shaffer’s time on the trail is legendary, he is not the fastest person to complete the Appalachian Trail. In 2017, trail runner Joe “Stringbean” McConaughy completed the trek through 14 states in 45 days,12 hours, and 15 minutes averaging a grueling 50 miles a day.

“That’s nuts,” said Clark.

