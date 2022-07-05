Neighbor Shoots Man Who Fired Bullets Through The Wall Shooting At His Mom

An armed neighbor saved the life of a 58-year-old woman and others after her 22-year-old son shot her with an AK-47. The Harris Country Sheriff's Office said the incident started after a Fourth of July barbecue when the woman and her son returned to their apartment.

Officials said that the man opened fire inside the apartment building, sending nearly two dozen bullets flying through the wall and into neighboring apartments, narrowly missing a 16-year-old girl.

The woman managed to get out of the apartment, where one of her neighbors saw she needed help. He grabbed his gun and found the 22-year-old outside, standing over his mother, firing shots at her.

The neighbor then opened fire, killing the man. His mother was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"The way the suspect was just firing indiscriminately, just point-blank shot the mother apparently as he stood over her, was a dangerous individual that likely could have continued shooting. He was already shooting. He damaged not only his apartment, but the neighbors," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The neighbors are shaken up because a 16-year-old daughter was sitting at the table where the shots rang out into the main living area. Another apartment was also shot up. Thankfully, that owner, we're told, was away from the apartment at the time."

Gonzalez praised the neighbor for saving the woman's life.

"Very grateful the good Samaritan acted swiftly, acted, under the circumstances, reacted very well," he said.