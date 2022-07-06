Donald Faison Spent His Birthday Filming A Comedy Pilot For NBC

The currently untitled show is based off of a true story and follows the owner of the Boston Celtics (portrayed by Faison) as he and his fiancé (played by Spencer) adjust to co-parenting with her ex-husband (Cryer) in a home they all share.

“A family breaks up, because they realize they are better apart,” said Faison. “There is a house the kids live in, and the parents move in on their week.”

The comedy actor said the show is a guide to having an amicable split, raising kids, and getting used to having a blended family.

“I’m in!” said Braff. “You just sold the... out of it.”

“I had no idea Mike could write like this,” Faison replied. “We laughed so much.”

This was the first time in two years the Scrubs actor filmed in front of a live audience and said he was so excited he jumped into the stands to perform.

“You always do,” said Braff. “Once they start playing music loud and start hamming it up, this guy (is) in the audience with a mic.”

Faison said he didn’t want to get back into comedy but had the time of his life on set with Cryer and Spencer. The actor is still holding out to be cast in another superhero role (he was able to play ‘Booster Gold’ in CW’s Legends of Tomorrow before the show was canceled) or fulfill his lifelong dream of being in a Star Wars movie.

Listen to the full conversation on Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald on the iHeartRadio app, or wherever you listen to podcasts. This week, Faison and Braff break down the Scrubs episode “Their Story” with “The Todd” himself Robert Maschio.

