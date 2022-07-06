Father Of Alleged July 4th Parade Shooter Sponsored His Gun Permit

New details have been revealed about the 21-year-old man accused of gunning down seven people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. According to TMZ, the alleged shooter's father sponsored him for a gun permit in 2020.

In Illinois, residents must obtain a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card to purchase guns. Because he was under 21 at the time, his father had to sponsor him.

Before he applied for the gun permit, law enforcement visited his home two times in 2019. One time officers were called because he was threatening to commit suicide, while another time, they showed up at his home after he threatened to kill his family.

Officers confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from the home but returned them after his father told police they were his. Following the visit, the Highland Police Department submitted a "Clear and Present Danger" report to the Illinois State Police. His family declined to pursue the matter, and officials said the family agreed to get him help from a mental health professional.

Officials said that his application was approved because he was never charged with a crime, and there was an "insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger."

Despite two run-ins with law enforcement, the shooter was able to legally purchase five firearms, including the high-powered rifle used to commit the massacre.