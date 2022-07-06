Find Out How ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Went From Idea To Reality TV

“We were having the time of our lives… and just trying to figure it out,” said Jenner. “Everybody had always said to me over the years… ‘You guys would make the best reality show.’”

One day a casting director for Dancing with the Stars dropped by the Jenner home and instantly saw the potential.

“She said ‘this is the craziest night I have ever had,’” Jenner recalls. “‘You guys really need to talk to Ryan Seacrest because he is looking for some reality TV and this is a show ready to happen.’”

Jenner said on that night all six of her kids, ages ranging from nine to adult, were running around the house and celebrity friends were dropping in and out. It was chaos, but just another night for their family.

“My motivation to do this was really about maybe we could make this into something really fun, work together as a family, and pay the bills,” said Jenner.

A meeting was set up between Jenner and Seacrest, then within 30 days the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians began filming. The show ran for 20 seasons and now the daily chaos of the family lives on in the new Hulu series The Kardashians. According to Variety, the new show was the biggest series premiere in Hulu history.

Listen to Stewart and Jenner talk about their businesses and how they inspire each other on “Family Business with Kris Jenner,” the newest episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast. Find it on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

