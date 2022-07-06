If You Played The Lottery Recently In The Seattle Area, You May Be A Winner
By Zuri Anderson
July 6, 2022
The Washington Lottery has an ongoing list of unclaimed top prizes from lottery draws. According to the list, seven winners recently purchased winning tickets in the Seattle area:
$10,000 Prize sold in Redmond
- Drawing date: June 15, 2022
- Last day to claim: December 12, 2022
- Game: Match 4 (02 18 19 21)
$10,000 Prize sold in Tacoma
- Drawing date: June 29, 2022
- Last day to claim: December 26, 2022
- Game: Match 4 (08 19 20 23)
$10,000 Prize sold in Snoqualmie
- Drawing date: July 1, 2022
- Last day to claim: December 28, 2022
- Game: Match 4 (12 14 21 24)
$10,000 Prize sold in Lake Stevens
- Drawing date: July 2, 2022
- Last day to claim: December 29, 2022
- Game: Match 4 (10 12 17 21)
$10,000 Prize sold in Marysville
- Drawing date: July 5, 2022
- Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
- Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)
$10,000 Prize sold in Bothell
- Drawing date: July 5, 2022
- Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
- Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)
$10,000 Prize sold in Seattle
- Drawing date: July 5, 2022
- Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
- Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)
