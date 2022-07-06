If You Played The Lottery Recently In The Seattle Area, You May Be A Winner

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2022

Portrait of joyful lucky girl in casual shirt happy to hold lot of money, pointing at dollar bills in hand and smiling
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Lottery has an ongoing list of unclaimed top prizes from lottery draws. According to the list, seven winners recently purchased winning tickets in the Seattle area:

$10,000 Prize sold in Redmond

  • Drawing date: June 15, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 12, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (02 18 19 21)

$10,000 Prize sold in Tacoma

  • Drawing date: June 29, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 26, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (08 19 20 23)

$10,000 Prize sold in Snoqualmie

  • Drawing date: July 1, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 28, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (12 14 21 24)

$10,000 Prize sold in Lake Stevens

  • Drawing date: July 2, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 29, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (10 12 17 21)

$10,000 Prize sold in Marysville

  • Drawing date: July 5, 2022
  • Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
  • Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)

$10,000 Prize sold in Bothell

  • Drawing date: July 5, 2022
  • Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
  • Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)

$10,000 Prize sold in Seattle

  • Drawing date: July 5, 2022
  • Last day to claim: January 1, 2023
  • Game: Match 4 (05 06 18 23)

Click HERE for more information about these drawings.

