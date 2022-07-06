Liam Gallagher Reacts To Brother Noel's Crude Comments About Disabled Fans

Noel Gallagher is receiving a lot of backlash after making some crude comments about disabled music fans.

During a recent interview, the High Flying Birds frontman explained how after playing his set at Glastonbury, he stayed to watch other sets and he and his friends ended up watching Jamie T. perform from the disabled platform.

“[We] couldn’t get to the bit on stage because we were f***ing wasted,” he said. Noel showed his artist badge and “walked on to this platform – unbeknownst to us it was the disabled platform.”

“I said, ‘See that pass, mate? It gets me any-f***ing-where,” he continued before making an offensive joke that he would’ve tipped a disabled fan out of their wheelchair for his son to get a better view, and would have touched disabled fans on the forehead, telling them: “Rise, you can walk.”

“I gotta say, those disabled cats have a great view of everything,” he added.

Disability equality organization Scope spoke out about Noel's comments on Twitter. “Reports of Noel Gallagher’s behaviour at Glastonbury were upsetting enough. But to hear him boast about his actions, and openly mock disabled people in the process, is beyond insulting,” the statement read. “Noel may belittle the experience of disabled music fans. But for many, the reality of attending live music and festivals can be stressful and upsetting. Accessible platforms at events aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. They exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music with fewer barriers.”

Liam Gallagher also reacted to his estranged brother's comments on social media. “I’d like to apologise on behalf of my family about the little fella’s recent remarks about people with disabilities,” he wrote in a since-edited Instagram post. “SORRY we’re not all c***s LG x.”

He shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing: "“We’re not all c***s The Gallaghers.”

This isn't the first time Noel's been criticized for controversial words. At the height of the Covid pandemic, he made remarks about refusing to wear a mask.