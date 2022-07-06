Movies To Watch If You're Planning A Wedding

By Yashira C.

July 7, 2022

Photo: Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures

It's wedding season! And with all the work that goes into planning a wedding, it's a great idea to watch movies that will get you even more pumped up for wedding planning — or to help you wind down from it all. According to Brides, "wedding season extends from late spring and continues through early fall, with weddings peaking in June and September," so it's perfect timing to get ready by binge-watching some good movies.

From Bridesmaids and The Wedding Planner to Bride Wars and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, here's a list of movies to watch if you're planning a wedding. This list has a little bit of everything, whether you're looking for laugh-out-loud comedies, dramas, or romcoms. Films can be found on streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+.

  • 27 Dresses
  • The Wedding Planner
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • The Wedding Singer
  • Bridesmaids
  • The Proposal
  • Just Married
  • Marry Me
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Father of the Bride
  • Palm Springs
  • Destination Wedding
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Made of Honour
  • Enchanted
  • Leap Year
  • Love, Actually
  • Monster-In-Law
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • You Again
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Happiest Season
  • I Love You, Man
  • Why Him?
  • The Wedding Date
  • The Princess Bride
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral
  • Bride Wars
