It's wedding season! And with all the work that goes into planning a wedding, it's a great idea to watch movies that will get you even more pumped up for wedding planning — or to help you wind down from it all. According to Brides, "wedding season extends from late spring and continues through early fall, with weddings peaking in June and September," so it's perfect timing to get ready by binge-watching some good movies.

From Bridesmaids and The Wedding Planner to Bride Wars and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, here's a list of movies to watch if you're planning a wedding. This list has a little bit of everything, whether you're looking for laugh-out-loud comedies, dramas, or romcoms. Films can be found on streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+.