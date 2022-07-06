Uvalde Officer Had Gunman In His Sights But Didn't Take The Shot: Report

A report on the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, detailed several opportunities for officers to end the massacre before it began.

The assessment, which was conducted by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, said that an Uvalde police officer had the gunman in his sights before he entered the school. However, the officer, who was not identified, never took the shot. Instead, he asked for permission to shoot but did not receive a response.

"The UPD officer was armed with a rifle and sighted in to shoot the attacker; however, he asked his supervisor for permission to shoot," the report stated. "The UPD officer did not hear a response and turned to get confirmation from his supervisor."

"When he turned back to address the suspect, the suspect had already entered the west hall exterior door," the report continued.

The report said that the officer should have fired at the armed suspect and did not need to ask his supervisor for permission to engage.

"In this instance, the UPD officer would have heard gunshots and/or reports of gunshots and observed an individual approaching the school building armed with a rifle," the assessment said. "A reasonable officer would conclude in this case, based upon the totality of the circumstances, that use of deadly force was warranted."

The report also cited another chance to stop the shooting. According to the Texas Tribune, one of the first officers to respond to the scene sped through the parking lot and did not see the gunman. The report suggested that if he had been driving slower or had parked his patrol car and approached the school on foot, he might have spotted the shooter and engaged him in the parking lot before he entered the building.