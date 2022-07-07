1 Arizona Drive-In Movie Theater Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."

One Arizona drive-in landed on the list. West Wind Drive-In in Glendale landed among America's best. The website explains:

"One of few remaining chains specializing in drive-in theaters, West Wind has several locations in the western United States, each offering an enormous screen with impressive digital projection. Guests get the best value on Tuesdays, when adult tickets cost only $5.75 per person, down from $8.25 on other nights. Children ages 5 to 11 always cost only $2."

Click here to check out the full list.