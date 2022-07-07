10-Year-Old Boys Dies After Falling Off 'Floating Play Structure' In Lake

By Bill Galluccio

July 7, 2022

Lifeless drowning girl in a life jacket on the high seas at dusk
Photo: Getty Images

ten-year-old boy was killed in what Michigan State Police are calling a tragic accident. The boy was playing on a "floating play structure" at a lake in Camp Dearborn, which is about 40 miles northwest of Detroit when he fell into the water.

When officers arrived, staff at the camp had pulled the boy to the shore, but he was not breathing, though he did have a pulse. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The child arrived at the hospital with CPR in progress; however, lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful," the state police wrote on Twitter.

They said that an autopsy is scheduled to determine how the boy died. Authorities did not provide any information about the identity of the boy or say what caused him to fall into the water.

Camp Dearborn is a 626-acre recreational facility that includes six lakes, a half-mile swimming beach, a golf course, bicycle and hiking trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas. The camp has not provided a statement about the incident.

