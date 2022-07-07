3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

By Ginny Reese

July 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."

Three Texas drive-ins landed on the list: The Showboat Drive-In Theater in Hockley, Town & Country Drive-In Theater in Abilene, and Coyote Drive-In Theater & Canteen in Fort Worth.

The website credits the theaters' low prices, great concessions, size, and movie selections as reasons for landed on the list. Some of them have special features like parks and a rooftop garden. The Town & Country Drive-In Theater was even credited for being the biggest drive-in in Texas.

Click here to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.