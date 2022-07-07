3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."

Three Texas drive-ins landed on the list: The Showboat Drive-In Theater in Hockley, Town & Country Drive-In Theater in Abilene, and Coyote Drive-In Theater & Canteen in Fort Worth.

The website credits the theaters' low prices, great concessions, size, and movie selections as reasons for landed on the list. Some of them have special features like parks and a rooftop garden. The Town & Country Drive-In Theater was even credited for being the biggest drive-in in Texas.

Click here to check out the full list.