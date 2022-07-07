6 Of America's Best Boardwalks Are In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

July 7, 2022

Boardwalks are a great way to get a taste of a city or town through games, mini amusement parks, restaurants, shops, and all kinds of experiences. You'll typically find these tourist spots along a beach or at their most vibrant during the summer.

Since many big-name cities and smaller communities have their own boardwalks, Cheapism found the best ones across the country. According to the website, six of the most amazing boardwalks in America are located in Florida:

Hollywood Beach Boardwalk: "Dine on the restaurants' outdoor patios to enjoy the sea breeze and evening performers, or come for the Sunday organic farmers market to sample exotic fruit smoothies."

Miami Beach Boardwalk: "Runs 2.5 miles through Mid-Beach, boasting a more secluded place for a morning jog or afternoon stroll, squarely between shimmering blue waters and palm-fringed resort towers."

Daytona Beach Boardwalk: "Features all the usual amenities for visitors to enjoy, including an amusement park with Ferris Wheel and go-carts, two arcades, gift shops, and snack bars."

Pier 60: "With a concession stand, children's playground, and bungee outfitter, Pier 60 recreational park gives way to a 1,080-foot fishing pier renowned for its bounty of trout, redfish, and snapper depending on the season.

Cocoa Beach Pier: "The centerpiece of the town's sandy beachfront — aided by an $18 million, federally funded restoration of sand to 3.5 miles of beaches. There's also an arcade, volleyball courts, souvenir and boutique shops, and several casual eateries right atop the pier."

Naples Pier: "The real attractions here are the spectacular Gulf Coast sunsets and frolicking dolphin pods often visible from the pier's end."

