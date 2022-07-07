Elon Musk Secretly Fathered Twins With His Company's Executive: Report

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reported to have fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his other companies, Neuralink, last year, according to court filings obtained by Business Insider ﻿as part of an exclusive report.

The filings reportedly confirmed that the children's middle names are Zillis and last names are Musk, according to Business Insider.

CNN Business reports it was unable to independently confirmed the documents, but did obtain a Travis County, Texas court docket that showed that a name changed for the children was initially filed in April 2022 and granted in early May, which matched the dates reported by Business Insider.

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that is aiming to develop a computer chip capable of being planted in the human brain, according to documents obtained by Business Insider.

Zilis has had professional ties to Musk since at least April 2016, when she became an advisor to OpenAl, a non-profit research laboratory which the billionaire co-founded, according to her LinkedIn.

Zillis has since worked for both Tesla and Neuralink dating back to May 2017 and currently serves as director of operations for the neurotechnology company, as well as having served as a board member at OpenAl since 2020.

The report comes weeks after Musk shared a tweet on May 24 stating "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years," which remains pinned to his profile as of Thursday (July 7).