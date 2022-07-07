Gas Station Owner Lost $12,000 By Discounting Gas For 3 Hours: 'Worth It'

While the price of gas has been dropping over the past several weeks, it still remains more than a dollar more expensive than last year. To help customers ease the pain at the pump, a gas station owner in Georgia decided to discount his fuel on the Fourth of July.

For three hours, the A to Z Food Mart in Hinesville sold gasoline for just $1.99 a gallon, well below the state average of $4.31.

"Everyone's wallet's taking a hit right now in 2022, so the least we can do as a locally, independently owned convenience store is give back for the community," the station's owner, Ravi Patel, told WTOC.

During the three-hour sale, cars lined up around the block for a chance to fill up their car for under $2 a gallon.

"Two dollars? You can't beat that, especially now that gas is almost close to five dollars around here, so it's good," customer Maggie Jackson told the news station.

Patel said that he lost nearly $12,000 by cutting the cost of gas but said it was worth it to help out members of the community.

"It don't surprise me at all because they're always doing something for the community, they're always giving back," long-time customer Darlene Hills said.