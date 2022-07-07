'Godfather' Actor James Caan Dead At 82

Legendary actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family announced on his verified Twitter account Thursday (July 7).

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the family wrote. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The Bronx native is best known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather -- as well as The Godfather 2 -- and Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo in the ABC television movie Brian's Song, among numerous others during a career that spanned seven decades.