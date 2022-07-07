'Godfather' Actor James Caan Dead At 82

By Jason Hall

July 7, 2022

Humane Society Of The United States' Annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles Benefit - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Legendary actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family announced on his verified Twitter account Thursday (July 7).

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the family wrote. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The Bronx native is best known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather -- as well as The Godfather 2 -- and Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo in the ABC television movie Brian's Song, among numerous others during a career that spanned seven decades.

Cann had most recently appeared in the 2021 film Queen Bees, and Fast Charlie, which is in post-production. He was also announced to be in the upcoming films Redemption and Acre Beyond the Rye.

Caan was nominated for best supporting actor at the 45th Academy Awards for his role as Sonny Corelone in The Godfather, which won for best picture (Albert S. Ruddy), best actor (Marlon Brando (declined award)) and best adapted screenplay (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola), as well as a Golden Globe for the same category.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

