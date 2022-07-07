Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:

"Stacker determined the three best hospitals in every state by analyzing the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, released in September 2021," according to the website. "The other major components of the index are 'patient outcomes,' meaning the hospital’s performance in tending to patients and giving them comfortable experiences, and 'value of care,' meaning the hospital’s prioritization in taking care of patients’ wallets along with their bodies by avoiding unnecessary procedures."

Writers say the No. 1 hospital in Colorado is Denver Health Medical Center! Ranked #14 nationally, Denver Health has an overall grade of A, scoring the same value in all statistics: patient outcomes, value of care, and equity.

Two more hospitals in the Centennial State were recognized for their outstanding record and service:

North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley (Colorado rank: #2, National rank: #19)

200-299 beds

Overall grade: A

Patient outcomes: A

Value of care: A

Equity: A

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs (Colorado rank: #3, National rank: #63)

200-299 beds

Overall grade: A

Patient outcomes: A

Value of care: A

Equity: A

Click HERE to see Stacker's full report.