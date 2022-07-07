'One Tree Hill' Star's Husband Dies After Being Fatally Struck By Lightning

Bevin Prince, one of the stars of the 2000s-era hit show One Tree Hill, is suffering a personal loss after her husband, William Friend, tragically died over the weekend at just 33 years old.

Friend was near Masonboro Island in North Carolina on Sunday (July 3) when he was struck by lightning, per NBC News. Local law enforcement responded to the scene and took Friend to an ambulance, where they tried to resuscitate him for 20 minutes before he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Prince starred in several episodes of the hit teen drama from 2003 to 2012. She and Friend, who was the CEO of digital media company Bisnow, got married in 2016 and launched a local fitness business together. In an anniversary post on Instagram in May 2021, Prince said of her husband that she is "so lucky to know you, to love you, and to learn with you. We have come so far and I am so proud of the life we have built."