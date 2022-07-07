Perfect Your Swing With This $170 4K Golf Simulator

Whether you want to perfect your swing when you can’t get to the course or are looking for the perfect gift for the avid golfer in your life, a top-of-the-range golf simulator is ideal. One of the very best is the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator. And not only is it exceptionally rated, but you can purchase it on sale right now for almost $100 off the regular price.

Usually $249, right now, as part of our special Deal Days sale, you can get the SwingLogic SLX for just $169.99, no coupon needed. Forget Prime Day — you won’t find this deal on Amazon. But you’ll have to be quick, as the limited-time event only runs through to Thursday, July 14, 2022.

This full 4K home golf simulator allows you to perfect your swing from home with lightning-fast latency. Simply use the included smart stick as your golf swing trainer, and connect to your devices such as your iPhone, iPad, or a Windows PC, and you’re ready to take on world-class golfing experiences and a multitude of practice modes straight from your living room.

Consider this your secret weapon when it comes to training like a pro . With a super-fast reaction rate of just 0.12 seconds, you’ll be able to calibrate your accuracy, enjoy 3D swing analysis, and play on some of the world’s most iconic courses, all in stunningly immersive 4K detail.

It’s no wonder customers love it. The SwingLogic SLX has earned a high 4.4 out of 5-star rating from users on Amazon, with reviewers particularly praising its gameplay, physics, and use for practice when the weather doesn’t permit going to the course. One customer raved, "This device alone has improved my swing consistency and helping my confidence with shaping shots."

