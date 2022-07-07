Texas Sees Largest Gas Price Drop Of The Entire Year

Texas just saw the largest gas price decrease it has seen so far in 2022, according to AAA.

ABC 8 reported that as of July 7th, Texas' average gas price was $4.33 per gallon. That's down a whole 16 cents from a week ago. In July of 2021, Texas' average gas price was $2.81 per gallon.

As of July 5th, Texas had a 13 cent decrease, the largest decrease in the nation.

Texas currently has the sixth-lowest gas prices in the entire nation. The cheapest prices can be found in South Carolina where the average price is $4.26 per gallon. California has the most expensive gas prices at $6.18 per gallon.

Here are some of the current average gas prices across Texas:

Austin-San Marcos: $4.36

Beaumont-Port Arthur: $4.38

Corpus Christi: $4.04

Dallas: $4.33

Fort Worth-Arlington: $4.32

Houston: $4.36

Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $4.26

San Antonio: $4.27

Tyler: $4.27

Waco: $4.22

AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said:

"The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand."