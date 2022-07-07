These JBLNoise Canceling Earbuds Are High-Performing And Highly Rated

By Stack Commerce

July 8, 2022

iHeart may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you like listening to music, you know that a pair of headphones is essential for your wallet. However, not all headphones are created equal. Some don't have the oomph to deliver high-quality audio, and others might set you back several hundred dollars to get it. But there are unicorns out there, like this fantastic pair from JBL. 

The JBL Live Free NC+ is a sleek, high-powered headphone set perfect for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. And through Thursday, July 14, 2022, you can take advantage of our Deal Days event to score these JBLs for only $65.99 — no coupon required!

These JBL headphones offer quality and performance that can rival many luxury brands at a fraction of the cost. The headphones pair easily to your phone via Bluetooth and have sensitive mics for hands-free calling.

In addition, they feature long-lasting batteries that deliver seven hours of playback off a single charge. Meanwhile, they're quick to charge with the included compact carrying case, which offers an additional 14 hours of battery life. And the audio quality is what you expect from an industry leader in speakers. Lastly, the active noise canceling delivers more of what you want to hear and less of what you don't. 

Users love the JBL Live Free NC+ Headphones for their outstanding audio quality, noise-canceling ability, and competitive price point, earning them nearly 300 five-star reviews on Amazon. Meanwhile, review site RTINGS suggests that the Live Free NC+ earbuds are "well-built and have a breathable fit."

Upgrade your audio game today with a reliable pair of headphones from a brand you can trust. During our Deal Days sale, the JBL Live Free NC+ Tru Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are price dropped to just $65.99.

