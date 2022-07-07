Viral Video Shows Chris Sale Trashing Clubhouse After Rehab Start

After the game, Sale, who is aiming to return from a stress fracture in his right rib cage experienced during a private workout in February while recovering from Tommy John surgery from the previous year, still said he was ready to return to the Sox's rotation.

"I’m very ready," Sale said via FOXSports.com. "I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out."

Sale was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

The left-hander was a member of Boston's World Series championship team in 2018 and led the American League in strikeouts during the 2015 and 2017 seasons.