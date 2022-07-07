Viral Video Shows Chris Sale Trashing Clubhouse After Rehab Start
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2022
A viral video shows Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale having a meltdown after a frustrating minor league injury rehab assignment start with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday (July 6) night.
The video, which was initially shared by NBC 10 Boston and NECN reporter Alysha Palumbo and captured by real estate agent Brian O'Neil, shows Sale angrily attempt to pull down an object from the wall of the clubhouse and then kick it several times.
The seven-time All-Star was pulled from Wednesday's game after walking in a run with two outs in the fourth inning -- his fifth walk of the night -- after throwing 72 pitches and allowing one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings during Worcester's game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, the New York Yankees' Triple-A farm team.
VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022
After the game, Sale, who is aiming to return from a stress fracture in his right rib cage experienced during a private workout in February while recovering from Tommy John surgery from the previous year, still said he was ready to return to the Sox's rotation.
"I’m very ready," Sale said via FOXSports.com. "I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out."
Sale was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.
The left-hander was a member of Boston's World Series championship team in 2018 and led the American League in strikeouts during the 2015 and 2017 seasons.