Watch Lady Gaga's 'Fierce' Makeup Transformation To A Harry Styles Track

Lady Gaga posted a "fierce" makeup transformation video to TikTok soundtracked by none other than Harry Styles, and now fans are begging for a collab.

In the clip, the "Hold My Hand" singer is seen in a causal no-makeup look while the text on the screen reads “Me being cute at home.” Later the text reads “Versus me going out fierce af" as Gaga shows off her transformation. She's then seen donning a stunning all-black look, complete with heavy black eyeshadow and a black leather body suit. “Choose your player,” wrote Gaga in the caption. In the background, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant" by Harry Styles is playing. See fan's reactions to the singer using Styles' song as the audio for her video:

Gaga and Harry collab??

LADY GAGA USING A HARRY STYLES SONG OMGGGG

GAGA X HARRY STYLES?

Gaga plus Harry in the background is the only thing I needed to live

Fans also pointed out how her makeup look bears a resemblance to her American Horror Story character back in 2015. Gaga played a vampire that went by "The Countess" in the popular FX horror series. "THE??? COUNTESS????? IS?? BACK??????" commented one fan while another wrote, "she’s in her countess phase."

Watch the Tiktok below: