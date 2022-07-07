Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.

It seems only right that you should try the peach cobbler at "Atlanta's Dining Room." That's what locals call Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta. Here's a little about the restaurant, from the website:

Not many things have changed since we first opened our doors in 1945 – down to shucking bushels of corn and snapping fresh green beans by hand in our kitchen. Every morning, we bake our own scrumptious breads and desserts, like old fashioned banana pudding and fresh Georgia peach cobbler, and brew up the best sweet tea -- “Table Wine of the South”. Our foods include the crispiest, juiciest fried chicken you’ll ever taste and more than thirty fresh vegetables, including favorites like Fried Okra, new creations such as Tomato Pie, our world-famous Fried Green Tomatoes, and more. Many of our recipes were documented by former owner Margaret Lupo in the 1960s, while others have been passed down from family members over the years.